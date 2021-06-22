ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will be co-hosting a two-location yard sale with the Art Association of Madison County on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The collaborative sale will benefit the arts in Anderson and Madison County.
The museum and the art association will both offer a variety of items at the sales to include art supplies, custom framing supplies, special event accessories, furniture, knicknacks, and much more.
Visit both locations:
• Newmans Art and Event Center, 12 W. Eighth St., Anderson (by Rickers)
• The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson.
The two organizations are hosting the yard sale to raise money for upcoming events, programs, and the continued elevation of the arts in our community.
