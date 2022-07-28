ELWOOD — The Elwood YMCA Early Learning Childcare Facility officially opens today at 1620 Main St., Elwood.
This new child care location with trained teacher staff offers full day care for parents of children ages 16 months up to 6 years old.
Their new state-of-the-art facility has expanded to have designated classrooms for multiple age groups so that your children are learning side by side with children their age.
Day-to-day activities are centered around childhood development and helping your child grow in academics and confidence. Arts and crafts are provided throughout the day and a playground area is being built to allow children to thrive outside the classroom.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 765-552-9808.
Also, the Alexandria YMCA is taking reservations for its Early Learning Childcare Facility located at 800 N. Central Ave., Alexandria.
It as well is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is for children ages 18 months to 6 years old.
They too have age appropriate classrooms, centered around childhood development, arts and crafts, growth in academics and confidence, as well as a trained teaching staff.
Financial aid is available. Annual registration fee is $40. Must provide accurate card or banking information for electronic weekly billing.
For more information on the Alexandria facility contact Emma Quear at equear@ymcamadco.org or call 765-705-4454.