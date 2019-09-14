NEW CASTLE — The Henry County YMCA will host its 16th annual Black Cat Classic 5K Run and Competitive Walk on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Henry County YMCA.
The Run/Walk will begin in the YMCA parking lot, continue through city streets, and end along the Wilbur Wright Trail. No bicycles will be permitted.
Check in and late registration for the event will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Registration fees are $20 if received by Oct. 12, and $25 if received after. Shirts are only guaranteed to those who preregister before Oct. 12.
Awards will be given to the top five overall 5K men and women. This event will benefit the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA.
Information: Email blackcatclassic5k@gmail.com or call the YMCA at 765-529-3804.
