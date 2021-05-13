YORKTOWN — The town of Yorktown and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce will offer free summer events at the new Civic Green, including evening concerts with food trucks and cash bars, as well as kids’ programs.
The season kicks off with a concert on Friday, May 14. Chameleon Bros will be performing, and food vendors, including Pork Paradise and Purdylicious, will be onsite.
The evening also serves as a celebration for The Oliver building, which will have a groundbreaking ceremony immediately preceding the concert. The groundbreaking will take place at 5 p.m., and the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The town currently has 12 concerts booked for the summer, extending from May to October. All concerts are free. Every concert will be accompanied with food trucks and dessert vendors, as well as a cash bar with wine and beer. The concerts are open to all ages, though anyone purchasing wine or beer will need to provide a photo ID and remain in a gated 21+ area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.