MUNCIE — The fifth annual Young Artist Exhibition in Delaware County will accept submissions from March 29, through April 7. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all submissions will be accepted virtually using the form on muncieyoungartist.com.
The exhibition is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade with either 2D or 3D pieces.
The Young Artist Exhibition will be held via livestream May 6 at 5:30 p.m. Winners, their families and teachers will be invited to experience the ceremony in person at Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie. Winning submissions will be on display in the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery from May 7 to May 28.
Delaware County art teachers may submit up to 10 pieces for their students, and individual students may submit up to three pieces with assistance from a parent or guardian. A panel of judges will award prizes in the following categories: K-second grade; third-fifth grade; sixth-eighth grade 2D; sixth-eighth grade 3D; ninth-12th grade 2D; ninth-12th grade 3D.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, as well as a $250 scholarship provided by the Muncie Artists’ Guild.
For more information about this event, go to muncieyoungartist.com or contact Claire Yazel at cyazel@cornerstonearts.org.
