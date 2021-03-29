WASHINGTON — Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, is encouraging young Hoosiers to get creative and show off their artistic talent on a national stage.
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each congressional district across the nation.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 5th District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, and also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country.
Artwork may not exceed 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth, and may not weigh more than 15 pounds. Paintings, drawings, collages, prints, computer-generated art, and photography are all acceptable. Artwork must be original. Artwork and release form must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 23.
Information: Contact Autumn Meeker with any questions at autumn.meeker@mail.house.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.