INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police will partner again in 2022 with the U.S. Department of Justice to promote National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all individuals concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority.
The poster contest gives schools, law enforcement and parents/guardians a chance to discuss and promote child safety.
The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the Justice Department, and that child’s poster will be part of the national competition. The national winner, along with the student’s parents and teacher, and the state manager, will be invited to Washington, D.C., to participate in the department’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
Here are some important facts about the contest:
Fifth-grade students may submit one poster each.
Artwork should reflect the theme Bringing Our Missing Children Home. This phrase must appear on the poster.
All poster contest rules may be found at https://ncjtc-static.fvtc.edu/resources/RS00272076.pdf.
Deadline for submissions is Feb. 26, 2022.
Submissions are to be sent to Sgt. Seth Tumey, Indiana State Police Museum, 8660 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.