ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s annual chocolate and wine-sampling returns to downtown Anderson after a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic.
The event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 1119 Meridian St., across from the Paramount Theatre. The ASO will perform its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount.
The theme for both the wine-tasting and concert is “Fiesta,” which will celebrate the unique blending of music and dance through the ages. Concertgoers will experience a range of styles, from classical ballet to big band standards.
Highlights will include a medley from “West Side Story,” the familiar “Blue Danube Waltz” and a performance by a team of international ballroom champions known for their Latin dancing.
As part of the program, ASO Executive Director Darla Sallee will give the audience a sneak peek at the symphony’s 55th season, which begins in September.
Wine-tasting patrons may sample an assortment of appetizers and chocolates paired with a variety of wines and coffees. Among the wineries participating for the first time are One Hope Wines and Anderson’s new Cultured Urban Winery.
Tickets for the wine-tasting are $35 each or may be packaged with a concert ticket for $55.
For more information, visit AndersonSymphony.org or call 765-644-2111.