ANDERSON — The Excel Center, a tuition-free public high school for adults, is accepting enrollment applications.
New classes begin Feb. 21 at all 15 Excel Center locations. Area locations are in Anderson, Muncie and Noblesville.
Students who left high school can pick up where they left off and earn an Indiana Core 40 diploma. Since 2010, The Excel Center has helped more than 7,000 Hoosiers earn their diplomas.
The centers offer flexible scheduling and a fast-paced, rigorous curriculum, which helped 993 adults graduate with a state-recognized diploma in the 2021-22 school year.
The Excel Center also helps students by offering college credits and industry-recognized certification courses — all at no cost. Its graduates have earned more than 8,000 certifications with a 99% college and career readiness rate.
Free on-site child care and transportation assistance are available.
Those interested in enrolling may apply online at excelcenter.org. The application is free and takes less than five minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information or for assistance completing their application.