ANDERSON — The Madison County Coalition Against Substance Abuse has grant request forms available for funding from the Madison County Drug Free Communities Fund for the 2023 program year.
Packets with the forms may be picked up at the Madison County Commissioners Office in the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson.
Organizations must meet the coalition’s membership requirements to be eligible for 2023 funding. That information is available in the application packets.
Projects eligible for funding must address reducing the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the county. These are the recommended actions targeted in the Madison County Comprehensive Community Plan.
The deadline for submitting requests for funding is Nov. 3.
For more information, contact Steve Richardson at 765-278-4770.