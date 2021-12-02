December art classes at PAS
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has announced its December classes.
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleto,n or phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations may be made at http://www.pasgallery.org/events.
Acrylic painting with Diane Burrell
Paint a snowman skiing down a hillside with a special new paint medium.
The class will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Cost is $35 for canvas board or $45 for wood panel.
Oil painting with Gini Deaton
Paint a beautiful evening snow scene called “Silent Night.” The painting will be done step by step, and all levels of painters are welcome.
The class will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Cost is $55, which includes all supplies needed. Bring paper towels.
Deco Clay with Pam Rawley
Pam Rawley will teach children how to make a Deo Clay snowman for a tree/table decoration. Deo Clay is a lightweight, air-dry clay.
The class is for children 8-13.
It will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Cost is $10 per person, which includes supplies.
Watercolor class with Judi Crist
Watercolor with Judi Crist. Paint a beautiful cardinal in the snow.
Class will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Class fee of $45 per person includes all supplies.
Photography with Don Saxon
This class is for those who want to improve their photography skills.
It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Cost is a $5 donation.
