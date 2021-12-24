INDIANAPOLIS — With the inevitable upcoming drop in temperatures across the state, Indiana conservation officers advise Hoosiers and visitors about the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.
It’s also important to keep a watchful eye for others who may venture onto neighborhood retention ponds, lakes and other waterways and find themselves in trouble.
Here are a few tips to remember when considering standing on or walking on a frozen body of water:
No ice is safe ice.
Test the thickness of ice with an ice auger. At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing; 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling.
Don’t test the thickness of ice while alone.
If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don’t go on it.
Wear a life jacket or flotation coat.
Carry ice hooks and rope gear.
Before going on the ice, leave a note about your whereabouts with a friend or family member.
Wearing a life jacket is especially important when on ice. If you fall through, a life jacket will keep your head above water until help arrives.
Remember that a new coating of snow, while perhaps beautiful, can make for treacherous ice conditions. Snow can serve as insulation, causing water to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is not as strong as solid, clear ice.
Another potentially dangerous situation is when you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice. If that happens, do not go after it. Instead, contact local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.
