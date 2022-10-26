ANDERSON — Jonathan Snyder, principal oboist with Anderson Symphony Orchestra, will take center stage Saturday at ASO’s second concert of the season.
He will perform a concerto by Franz Krommer in a program that also will include familiar works by Mozart and Beethoven.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre. Tickets are available by calling the symphony’s office at 765- 644-2111 or visiting www.andersonsymphony.org.
New this year, ticketholders are invited to go “Inside the Music” as ASO conductor Rick Sowers hosts a preconcert conversation about the evening’s program.
Although the program from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. is free, reservations are required due to limited seating in the Paramount’s Marquee Room.
For more information or to make a reservation for the preconcert program, contact Darla@andersonsymphony.org.
Snyder is well known to Midwest audiences. The Cleveland native and graduate of the University of Cincinnati, he’s a sought-after artist with several guest appearances to his credit.
After Saturday’s concert, those attending may meet Snyder during an informal “talk-back” session at Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St. in downtown.