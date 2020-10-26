Trick-or-treat hours
Anderson — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Alexandria — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Daleville — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Chesterfield — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Elwood — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Frankton — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Ingalls — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Lapel — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Middletown — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Noblesville — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Pendleton — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Summitville — 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Candyland Drive-thru at S. Meridian
ANDERSON — CandyLand Drive-Thru is being hosted by South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., on Wednesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
DRIVE-THRU event AT ATHLETIC PARK
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department will host a city-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat, a drive-thru activity only, at Athletic Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The treats will be prepackaged and will be distributed by police officers wearing gloves and masks.
A rain date is set for the following day, at the same time, in the event of severe weather.
Halloween party at Muncie Center
MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts plans to safely carry out the tradition of the free Community Halloween Party on Thursday.
The Community Trunk or Treat will have indoor and outdoor activities from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone, 520 E. Main St. in downtown Muncie.
Trunk or Treat at Healing Hands
ANDERSON — Bring the kids and help us celebrate a safe Halloween. Come to a Trunk or Treat at Healing Hands Home Health office, located in downtown Anderson at 216 E. Ninth St., on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Drive-in concert, Trunk-or-Treat
ANDERSON — Anderson Country Club will host a Trunk Or Treat Halloween Bash & Drive-In Concert on Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Casey Jamerson and Corey Cox.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Bring the kids and Trunk or Treat with social distancing and safety. There will also be a bonfire, costume contest, food and adult beverages available.
This will be a limited space event so get your tickets early. Tickets are $50 per carload (maximum, six people), and available at 765-642-0100, opt. 4, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/123424687563
In the event of cancellation due to weather, all tickets purchased will be refunded in full.
Trunk-N-Treat at Wesleyan Church
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a Trunk-n-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Trunk or Treat at Moose Lodge
ANDERSON — The Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson, will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Masks are required. Social distancing guidelines are recommended. Members offering treats will be masked and gloved.
