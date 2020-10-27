Trick-or-treat hours
Anderson: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Alexandria: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Daleville: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Chesterfield: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Elwood: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Frankton: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Ingalls: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Lapel: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Middletown: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Noblesville: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Pendleton: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Summitville: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Events
Wednesday
CandyLand Drive-Thru, South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Anderson Police Department city-sponsored drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat, Athletic Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. The treats will be prepackaged and will be distributed by police officers wearing gloves and masks. Participants must be inside vehicles; no walkers allowed.
Thursday
Community Halloween Party and Trunk or Treat, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., Muncie. Indoor and outdoor activities from 4 to 7 p.m.
Friday
Trunk or Treat, Healing Hands Home Health office, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson, 5 to 7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Halloween Bash & Drive-In Concert, Anderson Country Club, 6 to 10 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Casey Jamerson and Corey Cox. There will also be a bonfire, costume contest, food and adult beverages available. Tickets are $50 per carload (maximum, six people), and available at 765-642-0100, opt. 4, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/123424687563
Saturday
Trunk-n-Treat, North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, 5 to 7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat, Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Public welcome; children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks required. Members offering treats will be masked and gloved.
