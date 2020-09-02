ANDERSON — As horse racing fans prepare for the novelty of a September run for the roses, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has shifted its Kentucky Derby festivities to this weekend.
The Derby, normally run on the first weekend in May, was rescheduled for Saturday due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race will be run without spectators at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Hoosier Park is planning a full day of events to coincide with the Derby. The Anderson racino will offer wagering for all races held during the day at Churchill Downs. Additionally, Hoosier Park will offer drive-through wagering for patrons beginning at 8 a.m. Guests can place wagers on any Churchill Downs race by visiting trackside valet without having to leave their car, according to a news release.
Among the activities planned are the annual Kentucky Derby Hat Contest, which this year will be conducted virtually. Those wishing to enter the contest have until Saturday at 2 p.m. to send in pictures with their Kentucky Derby hats. The top five contestants will receive a variety of prizes, all valued at over $100. Guests may enter by either sending a message to the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing Twitter account or by sending an email to rflood@caesars.com.
Additionally, $100 Derby Megabet drawings will begin at noon. One winner will be drawn each hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to stay for live harness racing with a 14-race card beginning at 7:10 p.m. Churchill Downs’ full racing card will be shown throughout the Hoosier Park property. Admission is free and open to the public.
