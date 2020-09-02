From Derby DQ to doping, a chaotic year in horse racing

FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, jockey Flavien Prat, aboard Country House, center, looks on as jockey Luis Saez, right, aboard Maximum Security, crosses the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. What happened next set horse racing off on a year-long odyssey of chaos. From a historic DQ to doping, lawsuits to a global pandemic, and then a Triple Crown turned upside down.

ANDERSON — As horse racing fans prepare for the novelty of a September run for the roses, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has shifted its Kentucky Derby festivities to this weekend.

The Derby, normally run on the first weekend in May, was rescheduled for Saturday due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race will be run without spectators at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Hoosier Park is planning a full day of events to coincide with the Derby. The Anderson racino will offer wagering for all races held during the day at Churchill Downs. Additionally, Hoosier Park will offer drive-through wagering for patrons beginning at 8 a.m. Guests can place wagers on any Churchill Downs race by visiting trackside valet without having to leave their car, according to a news release.

Among the activities planned are the annual Kentucky Derby Hat Contest, which this year will be conducted virtually. Those wishing to enter the contest have until Saturday at 2 p.m. to send in pictures with their Kentucky Derby hats. The top five contestants will receive a variety of prizes, all valued at over $100. Guests may enter by either sending a message to the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing Twitter account or by sending an email to rflood@caesars.com.

Additionally, $100 Derby Megabet drawings will begin at noon. One winner will be drawn each hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to stay for live harness racing with a 14-race card beginning at 7:10 p.m. Churchill Downs’ full racing card will be shown throughout the Hoosier Park property. Admission is free and open to the public.

