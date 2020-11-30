ANDERSON — In conjunction with Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino raised $126,189 for Indiana charities as part of the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge.
The challenge culminated on Oct. 30, the first night of the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park. Through different fundraising outlets, four Indiana charities benefitted from the challenge: Hoosier Burn Camp, Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding Center Inc., AWS Foundation of Indiana and The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.
The challenge began Oct. 6 at the Lexington Select Yearling Sale, which raised $105,000.
The second aspect of the challenge was the Glamour Boy Challenge, with owners/trainers of a top-performing 3-year-old pacing colt donating 1 percent of their earnings through Nov. 1. The Glamour Boy Challenge raised a combined total of $21,189, bringing the challenge total to $126,189.
Fans took part in the final component of the challenge. To determine which charity received the most donations, fans could vote via Facebook for a celebrity spokesperson and the spokesperson’s charity of their choosing. With 6,723 votes recorded, Jeff Saturday, representing Hoosier Burn Camp, won the fan vote, receiving more than half the votes and earning $63,094.50 for the organization.
“Working with everyone associated with Harrah’s Hoosier Park was absolutely spectacular,” Mark J. Koopman of Hoosier Burn Camp said. “Their organization was truly a first-class experience from start to finish. The time, talent and treasure they have invested to help our very deserving adolescent burn survivors with Hoosier Burn Camp is very much appreciated and genuinely difficult for me to express knowing how it will yield such a positive impact.”
The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge was introduced in 2019 at Woodbine-Mohawk Park, host of the 2019 Breeders Crown. Breeders Al Libfeld and Marvin Katz wanted to partner with the Breeders Crown to find a creative way to support local charities and strengthen the host track ties to the community.
“I want to thank Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s Tony Renz who worked so diligently with Al Libfeld and Marvin Katz,” said Rick Moore, vice president and general manager of Racing at Hoosier Park. “I also would like to thank our four local charities in making our Charity Challenge a phenomenal success. Giving back to our community is at the core of what Harrah’s Hoosier Park and the entire harness racing industry represents.”
