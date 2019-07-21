Sessions graduates from basic training
SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Taylor R. Sessions graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sessions is the daughter of Ricky W. Sessions of Anderson and Julie A. Sessions of Indianapolis and stepdaughter of Michelle Bond of Anderson.
She is a 2018 graduate of Southport High School, Indianapolis.
