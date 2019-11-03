Ward completes basic training
SAN ANTONIO — Parker Ward, a 2019 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, completed his Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas, in October. He is currently in Air Force Tech School at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, learning HVAC and electrical systems.
Ward was deemed Thunderbolt, which is the second highest physical fitness test honor during basic training.
Ward is the son of Amy Ingram and Tim Ward and grandson of Larry and Patricia Ingram and Rosemary Belman.
After tech school, Ward will be sent to a first duty station to work until he is deployed.
Poffenbarger graduates from academy
Air Force Tech Sgt. Michael J. Poffenbarger has graduated from the Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.
During the six-week course, the student received professional-level preparation to take on increased responsibility and a greater leadership role as a noncommissioned officer. Coursework emphasized supervisory skills and ways to be an effective mentor.
The program also included instruction in advanced military leadership management theories and responsibilities; the profession of arms; oral, written, and speaking communication skills; physical fitness training; behavior concepts; and techniques for problem solving and counseling relative to the Air Force mission and organization.
Poffenbarger is the son of Kathryn Poffenbarger of Monticello, and son-in-law of Gerry and Annette Neal of Mulberry.
He is a 1998 graduate of Anderson High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2003 from Hanover College, Hanover.
