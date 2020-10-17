Etchison promoted to lieutenant colonel
ANDERSON — Justin Wells Etchison was recently promoted to lieutenant colonel of the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard.
Lt. Colonel Etchison is a 1999 graduate of Anderson High School and a 2003 graduate of Purdue University. He was a former commander of the Anderson National Guard Armory and did tours in Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Etchison is the son of John E. Etchison and grandson of Edwin L. and Kathy Etchison, all of Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.