INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Insurance recently approved a request from UnitedHealthcare to provide financial relief to those holding a range of health insurance policies.
Commercial fully insured individual (excluding student) and group health plan policyholders will be granted premium forgiveness credits, according to a press release from the department of insurance.
The program ranges from 5% to 10% relief for major medical plans and 50% for dental. The credit will be applied against the May premium. Most customers will see the credit on their July premium invoice, reducing the premium for that month, according to the release.
The Indiana Department of Insurance issues news and updated guidance as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the department’s COVID-19 Actions webpage for links to current guidance.
