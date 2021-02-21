ANDERSON — Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service is needing to speak with anyone who might know family of Kevin O. Miles, 57, who died Sunday at Providence Care of Anderson. Please contact the funeral home at 765-643-7474.
Information sought on family
