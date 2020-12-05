ANDERSON — Initial contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Friday have reached $1,740 toward the $15,000 goal by New Year’s Day.
The annual fund drive started on Thanksgiving Day.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until New Year's Day. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of the donations received through Friday:
• $100, Quality Services of Indiana Inc.
• $30, in memory of Roy and Beulah Moore and Richard Hamilton, Patty Hamilton
• $100, Rick and Peggy Muir
• $25, Deena Chambers
• $50, Marilyn L. Meyer
• $100, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Beaty
• $10, Virginia S. Eglen
• $50, anonymous
• $30, in memory of loved ones, Maxine Ewing
• $25, anonymous
• $50, anonymous
• $50, Mary Ann and David Shetterly
• $20, anonymous
• $75, Donald J. Barton
• $100, Jim and Judith Hensley
• $100, Charles Kuhns
• $500, in memory of Brooklyn Mendheim and Donald Cook, Evelyn J. Cook
• $100, Daryl E. Scott and Janet L. Scott
• $25, Barrett and Roberta Bates
• $200, anonymous
