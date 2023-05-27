KOKOMO — In the spring 2023 semester, 729 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors.
Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0 while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Students are listed by hometown.
Alexandria: Reiley Paige Hiser, Clarissa Anne Kepner and Emily M. Leever.
Anderson: Drew Brown, Katie Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Lynn Morris, Emma Perry and Alana Faith Salway.
Arcadia: Emilia Elise Lamoreaux, Angelica Marie Montgomery, and Kylie Allison Porter.
Atlanta: Adriana Mendez Castro, Hunter Michael Wik. A
Cicero: Madison Alaina Dotlich, Seth A. Handy, and Grace Elizabeth Richardson.
Elwood: Sarah Beth Chimel, Madyson Deckard, Garrett Michael Elder, Tori Hiatt, Hailey M. Howell, and Kennedy Marie Penwell.
Fairmount: Emily Hood
Fortville: Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson
Frankton: Kathryn Thresher
Middletown: Kathryn Rose Cole
Muncie: Braydon Matthew Alan Lake, Katelyn Grace Leonhard, and Cheyenne Welker.
Summitville: Ashley Renee Honeycutt
Tipton: Lainey Deann Armes, Jagger Aston Baird, Roman Harrison Baird, Emma Crawford, Dezaray Marie Dagey, Makayla Lynn Dane, Adam Kent Dell, Macy Danielle Earl, Tera Noelle Gotschall, Garrett Wiley Graves, Nicholas David Hughes, Noah William Pollnow, Brittany Emma Ryan, Laurie Ann Stoops and Grayson Patrick Weddell.