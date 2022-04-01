Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Javonte Vontrel Brown, 28, 200 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, felon in possession of a firearm, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jessica Rae Baughman, 32, 400 blok of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, false informing/reporting.
• Christine Marie Cantrell, 37, 3100 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Corey Allen Chesnut, 32, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, criminal mischief with damage less than $750 and residential entry.
• Stacy Marie Sayers, 40, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Thursday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• John Wesley Menifee IV, 34, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Chloe Rene Warner, 22, 700 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
• Robert Brian McEntire, 56, 10800 Grace Drive, Ingalls. Booked 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Breck Rosalalee Adams-Hartman, 39, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release.
• Danny Eugene Turner, 48, homeless. Booked 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 40, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Scott Allan Hawkins, 36, 12400 block of Trailsend Drive, Oakville. Booked 6:03 a.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronald Lynn Hunter Jr., 47, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Scott Wayne Steele, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Willa Nicole Nichols, 26, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Todd Michael Gill, 60, 7500 block of North County Road 200 East, Alexandria. Booked noon Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 33, 3400 block of Redwood Road, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Sherrie Ann Galbreath, 52, 600 block of South Indiana Street, Atlanta. Booked 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Molly Savannah Clouser, 24, 2100 block of West County Road 400 North, Frankfort. Booked 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, check fraud and theft/embezzlement with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Richard Eugene McKenzie Jr., 46, 200 block of West Harrison Avenue, Wabash. Booked 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 46, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Lapel. Booked 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, escape/violation of home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and violation of pretrial release.
• Scott Allen Eacret Jr., 45, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Michael Scott Epperson, 45, 400 block of East 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of in-home detention.
• Aaron Michael Burnett, 23, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Derrick Delme Winfrey, 18, 6400 block of South Evelon, Chicago. Booked 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jeremy Scott Doerr, 44, 600 block of Oswald Street, Toledo, Ohio. Booked 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Keith Leon Parker, 61, 2200 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Zackary Joe Allen, 35, 600 block of Henry Street, Huntington. Booked 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Mason Douglas-Dean Bannon, 23, 6000 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Timothy Dean Foster, 61, 600 block of North Sycamore Street, Ladoga. Booked 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry, confinement, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, two counts invasion of privacy with a prior conviction, two counts invasion of privacy, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction(s) and domestic battery.
