Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Michael Lee Rogers, 51, 900 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and parole violation.
Joseph Orlando Mott Jr., 18, North Vernon, booked at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, battery against public safety official.
Romero Lezarrick Chavez, 25, 400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in home detention.
Jacob Allen Lantz, 37, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jalen Juwan Davis, 26, 800 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of probation violation and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Megan Lynn Bulloch, 30, Hillsdale, Michigan, booked at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Dylan Ray Barnett, 47, Hillsdale, Michigan, booked at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Derek Lee Barnett, 30, Hillsdale, Michigan, booked at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Colin James Waterbury-Ward, 28, Olive Branch, Mississippi, booked at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft and burglary.
Jacon Tyler Johnson, 37, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Joseph Arthur Cast, 66, Elwood, booked at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
William Gregory Beeman, 29, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.