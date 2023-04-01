Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Thursday to Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thomas Marvin Fairer Jr., 39, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:27 a.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and probation violation.
David E. Carroll, 77, address unknown, booked at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, possession of child pornography.
Joseph Alan Roberts, 31, 2800 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, two counts of probation violation.
Isadore Lonniel Brown, 33, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Justus Jayshawn Davis, 21, 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, violation of sanctions.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez-Avina-Bustos, 45, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Quinton Marqtez Vann, 37, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
Jason Dewayne Smith, 29, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
Taylor William Bristol, 31, Windfall, booked at 12:48 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Maung San Aung, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 5:07 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.