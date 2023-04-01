Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy. Showers developing this afternoon. High 47F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.