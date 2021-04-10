Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 222. Total in custody: 277.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kellie Sue Bussen, 50, 1900 block of South Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 10:01 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 21, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 a.m. Thursday, three counts failure to appear.
• Rex Allen Shannon, 34, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 6:36 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cory Alan Blair, 38, 3200 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 6:51 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kevin Eugene Hunt Jr., 37, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Tiffany Leigh Rose, 42, 1100 block of West County Road 550 South, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Thursday, residential entry; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and burglary.
• David Shannon Wheeler, 45, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Thursday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and violation of probation.
• Cherish Jean Wallace, 48, 600 block of West Malissa Avenue, Muncie. Booked 2:04 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Curtis Broden Fisher, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:01 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
