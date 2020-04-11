JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 175. Total in custody 240.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roger Dewayne Chandler, 37, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Julianne Marie Haynes, 49, 1800 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Kassi Dawn Olive, 24, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Shane Alan Brandenburg, 45, homeless. Booked 3:55 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Stephany Jurdiana Karpov, 27, 100 block of Crossover Drive, Westfield. Booked 6:08 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
