Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 280.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cory Joseph Wilkerson, 29, 15800 block of Mishawaka Drive, South Bend. Booked 7:24 a.m. Friday, operator never licensed, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Howard Lee Bowen, 50, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 7:55 a.m. Friday, criminal conversion and operator never licensed.
• Brandon Lee Bridenthal, 39, 1800 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 10:50 a.m. Friday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of community corrections.
• Adam Edward Purnell, 26, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:45 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Kristina Marie Hager-Marcure, 27, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:02 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean Levelle Warner Jr., 27, 2100 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 3:42 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of probation, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Andrew L. McGuire, 21, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and three counts possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Reshanda Kishe Allen, 39, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Friday, battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Greg Van Woods, 38, 2000 block of Beverly Court, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and confinement.
• Antoine Eugene Cooley, 36, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Daniel Paul Johnson, 28, 5100 block of Ashley Court, Anderson. Booked 7:28 p.m. Friday, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.
• Abigail Patricia Rector, 27, 9300 block of Maryland Court, Fishers. Booked 9:19 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, criminal mischief with property damage values at less than $750 and theft with a value up to $750.
• Brian Andrew Burns, 43, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 p.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Tony Ray Trent, 54, 900 block of College Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Roger Lucas Jackson, 40, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Damon Maurice Fuller Jr., 27, 900 block of Fultyon Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 a.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Jerod Thomas Weaver, 23, first block of Leota Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:54 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 36, 300 block of Old Mill Creek Drive, Alexandria. Booked 4:45 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Gregg Anthony Ratcliff, 34, 4500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 8:02 a.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Elizabeth Bernice McKay, 35, 2400 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:25 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and battery against a public safety official.
• Joshua Thomas Buis, 34, 3600 block of Gun Barn Road, Anderson. Booked 8:27 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Damon Maurice Fuller Jr., 27, 900 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and institutional criminal mischief with damage between $750 and $50,000.
• Lazarious Lamar-Devonte Thompson, 32, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Caleb Wallace Whitson, 29, 1900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Darren Christopher Gatewood, 25, 3100 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Craig Allen Herron, 36, 1400 block of Huntzinger Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 3:50 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bruce Dewayne Warren, 29, 4500 block of Rosewood Commons Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:18 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body; and two counts reckless driving.
• Justin Lee Vega, 20, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Hendricks, 38, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:28 a.m. Sunday, aggravated battery; felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction; possession of a firearm without a license; and criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure.
• Amy Elizabeth Huntzinger, 22, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 11:51 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Vasquez, 42, 7400 block of East 400 North, Windfall. Booked 4:06 p.m. Sunday, sexual misconduct with a minor/fondling, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and providing obscene material to minors.
• Cory Allen Cripe, 42, 1900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Caulin James Bunzendahl, 23, 3500 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:16 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
