JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kaylea Michelle Francis, 31, 1800 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:26 p.m. Friday, public intoxication.
• David Zachary Barnes, 33, first block of Main Street, Fortville. Booked 4:10 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
