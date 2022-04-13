Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 238; total in custody, 366.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel James Hayes, 28, 100 block of West Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 10:39 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Mark Anthony Colyer, 39,2900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 12:08 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Ian Mitchell Howell, 326, 2100 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 12:24 p.m. Friday, violation of Adult Day reporting.
• David Aaron Lambert, 41, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:51 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• David Aaron Lambert, 37, 100 block of Kempher Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:07 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony Dayquan Brockington, 27, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Charles Hoston Flemming, 44, 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Cheresa Renee Navarrete, 42, 3500 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne. Booked 7:20 p.m. Friday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Debra Ann Fulkerson, 62, 4400 block of Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:56 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Antonio Sentell Moore, 12, 41, 300 block of Whistlewood Drive, Greenfield. Booked 4:04 a.m. Saturday, operating with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Shantez Dayairra Goolsby, 25, 3200 block of Fall Ridge Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:37 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Darryl Allen Littleton, 25, 3500 block of Manor Court, Indianapolis. Booked 9:40 a.m. Saturday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Sean Antwyne Ford, 39, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 3:35 p.m. Saturday, two counts invasion of privacy, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Lamont Edward Hendrix, 33, 170 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:17 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation and domestic battery.
• Michael Dean Basham, 47, 1100 block of Stonehenge Drive, Greenwood. Booked 10:16 p.m. Saturday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Malik Wan’yae Boards, 26, 1000 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:39 p.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Leire Damaris Jones, 28, 1900 block of Kerrwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:16 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Jefferson W. Fullhart, 51, 4000 block of East County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:54 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sara Beth Vorbroker, 34, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:26 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Audrey Jane Scott, 39, 3900 block of West Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 2:46 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Devin Nichole Turner, 29, 400 block of Walnut Drive, Gas City. Booked 6:31 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Joseph Scott Price, 35, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:30 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kimber Malone Dixon, 57, 3800 block of South Ebright Street, Muncie. Booked 1:11 p.m. Sunday, check deception with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Zahdrick Jhkyle Hamilton-Harris, 19, 500 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:11 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Dallas Michael Woods, 35, first block of North State Street, Markleville. Booked 4:52 p.m. Sunday, neglect of dependent/child and domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Sherri Lou Everitt, 52, 2900 block of Sheridan, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750 and public intoxication.
• Jared Joel Abramowitz, 45, first block of Ind. 42, Mooresville. Booked 7:57 p.m. Sunday, impersonating a public servant and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Kelly Senn, 44, 8900 block of Bryce Way, Fishers. Booked 9 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, resisting law enforcement and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Ginger Lee Rumler, 33, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:12 p.m. Sunday, two counts battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Jimaar Rashaod Miller, 23, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, forgery and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 61, 1400 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:26 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Nicholas Scott Campbell, 24, 11800 block of North County Road 200 East, Alexandria. Booked 10:45 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Meredith Edward Pitts, 32, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dixie Leann Corbin, 35, 1300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Monday, sex offender failing to possess an Indiana driver’s license or identification, neglect of dependent/child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Donald Lee Pitts Jr., 34, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, maintaining a common nuisance, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating or permitting operating without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jordan Lee Burton, 24, 1100 block of East 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tama Gene Butts, 32, 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Douglas R. Garrett Jr., 32, 300 block of East Davidson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:36 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Tavaree T. Steels, 23, 3200 block of Oaks Avenue, Seattle, Washington. Booked 2:17 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 40, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tylor Scott Lowers, 37, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Jamie Lynn Harris, 41, 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:57 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Shandaleigha Marie Tharp, 33, 8700 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Mikeal W. Wolfe, 28, 8700 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:38 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, domestic battery by an adult against family member 14 or younger and domestic battery.