Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 220, total in custody 274.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jaden Leann Davis, 20, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:10 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• George Lee Beeler Jr., 20, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:22 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Kennley Johnson, 39, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:23 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Joseph William Baker, 39, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:41 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jazlin Nicole Williams, 19, 1000 block of East First Street, Muncie. Booked 1:39 p.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Taylor Marie Walker, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Monday, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility and trafficking with an inmate.
• William Joseph Clough, 50, homeless. Booked 4:31 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Michael Lee Harrison, 26, 500 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 p.m. Monday, four counts invasion of privacy, two counts failure to appear, stalking violations, intimidation, two counts criminal mischief with property damage less than $750, invasion of privacy, dirstribution of an intimate image, auto theft, burglary and residential entry.
• Virginia Ann Callender, 49, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Stephen Lee Burgess Jr., 31, 2200 block of Raintree Place, Anderson. Booked 8:28 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Michael Donte Sago, 48, 400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• John Leonard Gardner Jr.59, 1800 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
