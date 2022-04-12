These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dixie Leann Corbin, 35, 1300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Monday, sex offender failing to possess an Indiana driver’s license or identification, neglect of dependent/child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Donald Lee Pitts Jr., 34, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, maintaining a common nuisance, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating or permitting operating without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jordan Lee Burton, 24, 1100 block of East 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tama Gene Butts, 32, 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Douglas R. Garrett Jr., 32, 300 block of East Davidson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:36 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Tavaree T. Steels, 23, 3200 block of Oaks Avenue, Seattle, Washington. Booked 2:17 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 40, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tylor Scott Lowers, 37, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Jamie Lynn Harris, 41, 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:57 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Shandaleigha Marie Tharp, 33, 8700 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Mikeal W. Wolfe, 28, 8700 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:38 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, domestic battery by an adult against family member 14 or younger and domestic battery.