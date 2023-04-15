Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Thursday to Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jimmy Leon Hood Jr., 49, Alexandria, booked at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, theft and criminal mischief.
Austin Cole Glasscock, 27, Fairmount, booked at 1 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Dvante Jajuan Strong, 29, 800 block of Wet 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:01 p.m. Thursday, violation of community sanctions.
Michael Joseph Ryan, 27, Fishers, booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Holy Felisia Brannon, 47, Chesterfield, booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, forgery and auto theft.
William Terry Padgett Jr., 54, 4800 block of East County Road 67, booked at 5:54 p.m. Thursday, lifetime habitual traffic offender.
Marah Kay Likens, 25, 500 block of Andover Road, Anderson, booked at 11:53 p.m. Thursday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
Troy Matthew Hitchens, 42, 1700 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:17 a.m. Friday, two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of contempt of court and failure to appear.