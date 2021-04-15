Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jazlin Nicole Williams, 19, 1000 block of East First Street, Muncie. Booked 1:39 p.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Taylor Marie Walker, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Monday, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility and trafficking with an inmate.
• William Joseph Clough, 50, homeless. Booked 4:31 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Michael Lee Harrison, 26, 500 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 p.m. Monday, four counts invasion of privacy, two counts failure to appear, stalking violations, intimidation, two counts criminal mischief with property damage less than $750, invasion of privacy, dirstribution of an intimate image, auto theft, burglary and residential entry.
• Virginia Ann Callender, 49, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Stephen Lee Burgess Jr., 31, 2200 block of Raintree Place, Anderson. Booked 8:28 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Michael Donte Sago, 48, 400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• John Leonard Gardner Jr.59, 1800 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brandy Nicole Neal, 37, Middletown, booked at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 37, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass, two holds for probation violation.
• Donald J. Rudd, 22, 1200 block of Winesap Way, Anderson, booked at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, two counts of battery.
• Michelle Dawn Hughes, 43, 1400 block of East 47th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Evelynne Anne Lorance, 38, Montezuma, booked at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kimberly K. Hopper, 60, Alexandria, booked at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Lindsey Nicole McDaniel, 34, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum sanctions.
• John Christian Retherford, 44, 100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Brindle Allen Waters, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• William Ray Gipson, 55, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hold for parole violation and violation of probation.
• Jamaal Lamar Huddleston, 27, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Keegan Nathaniel Collins, 30, 300 block of East 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Asasaunee Cedyoul Cartagena, 20, Gary, booked at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, battery and residential entry.
• Aaron Defrance Cooley, 47, 700 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two holds for probation violation.
• Michelle Lynee Reis, 49, 1600 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson, booked at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zane Aaron Greene, 24, 800 block of Prospect Street, Anderson, booked at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, hold for another jursidiction.
• Curtis Brian Daugherty, 34, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and parole violation.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.