Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Loretta Yvonne Mitchell, 51, 2100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Clifton Hailey Powell Jr., 34, Lapel, booked at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Jamie Lynn Harris, 40, Elwood, booked at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Zachary Ray Blankenship, 27, Thorntown, booked at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jeffrey Wayne Valentine, 56, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Kaleb William Puetz, 20, Fowler, booked at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of battery on a public safety official.
• Jessickia Denielle Marie Ash, 30, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
• Lizabeth Marie Arnold, 38, 900 block of Hazlett Street, Anderson, booked at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, theft, failure to appear and contempt of court.
