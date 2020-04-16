Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 178, total in custody 244. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Allison Suzanne Lamb, 33, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and compulsory attendance, parent’s responsibility.
• Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 28, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Monday, burglary and theft.
• Christopher Allan McCord, 27, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:51 p.m. Monday, theft, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, receiving stolen property and obliterating Identification marks on a handgun.
• Gary Ervin Smith II, 29, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and driving while suspended, prior.
