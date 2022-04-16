Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Walter Eric Haynes, 58, 600 block of Rickey Canyon, DeSoto, Texas. Booked 2:27 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation with no/minor injury and confinement.
• Christopher Wayne Caldwell, 53, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:10 am. Thursday, failure to appear, escape/violation of a home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and violation of probation.
• Breck Rosalee Adams-Hartman, 39, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph Kent Wolfe, 51, Westville Correctional Facility. Booked 2:47 p.m. Thursday, murder.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 35, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Steven Bradley Bowling, 41, 100 block of Riverview Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:43 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Linda Kaye Watson, 50, 3500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:58 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jason Adam Campbell, 39, 1300 block of Toner Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:40 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Devito Armond Wilson, 43, 2200 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson. Booked 4:30 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.