Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 182, total in custody 245.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 38, homeless. Booked 5: 29 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Morgan Tierney Bowling, 28, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Andrea Marcelle Schmidt, 29, 1000 block of Independence Drive East, Elwood. Booked 1:15 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and driving while suspended, prior.
• Steven Thomas Gray, 33, 3700 block of East County Road 950 South, Markleville. Booked 4:55 a.m. Thursday, violation of pretrial release.
