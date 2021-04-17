Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 225. Total in custody: 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ashley Nichole Hartman, 32, 1800 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 12:37 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Jeffery Allen Trent, 56, 800 block of Memorial Drive North, Elwood. Booked 9:19 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, battery against a safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 42, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:03 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy David Perry, 44, 5100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 12:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Taylor Scott Whetsel, 25, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Jessica Da Lynn McCool, 29, 1900 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:04 p.m. Thursday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Trevor Donald Parry, 23, 1900 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:04 p.m. Thursday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Miranda Carmen Eakins, 26, 9900 block of Wild Turkey Row, McCordsville. Booked 3 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Sarah Marie Fuller, 35, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Thursday, violation of re-entry court.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Daniel Wayne Taylor, 41, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:05 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kristen Leigh Zeis Holbrook, 28, 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 12:17 a.m. Friday, auto theft and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Timayne Waughfield, 20, 100 block of Smyrna Powder Springs Road, Smyrna, Georgia. Booked 1:04 a.m. Friday, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Robert Glen Cunningham II, 50, 1800 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 2:52 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operator never licensed, driving while suspended with a suspension within 10 years; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having an unrelated prior conviction or judgment; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brady Lee Buck, 29, 900 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:31 a.m., Friday, identity deception, fraud and theft with a value up to $750.
