Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Douglas Wayne Qualls, 39, 600 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:06 a.m. Thursday, vicarious sexual gratification and disseminating matter harmful to minors.
• David Frederick Smith, 48, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, contempt of court, violation of Adult Day Reporting and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Melvin Edward Hayes, 37, 3600 block of Fieldmint Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:11 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Christopher David McCoy, 31, 18000 block of South Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 a.m. Friday, false informing, violation of a local emergency order and criminal trespass.
