JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Korbin Michael Roy, 20, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery.
• Jeremy Grant Peterson, 31, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Friday, criminal confinement and intimidation.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 30, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 12:16 a.m. Saturday, theft and false informing.
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 37, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine; dealing cocaine or narcotic; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish; dealing in substitutes represented to be a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Harrison Scott, 61, 600 block of East Hunter Drive, Marion. Booked 6:14 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.