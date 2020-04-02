Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 191, total in custody 249.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donald Lee Murdock, 38, 6300 block of West County Road 800 South, Pendleton. Booked 8:55 a.m. Monday, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, interference with reporting of crime and battery with no injury on a law enforcement, failure to appear and parole violation.
• Aaron Michael McPhearson, 27, 2700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:24 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Andre Ramone Bonner, 45, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:14 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Cory Noel Pollard, 35, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
• Erin Lynn Orban, 24, Tipp City, Ohio. Booked 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, official misconduct and child seduction.
• Freeman Darnell Peoples, 48, 300 block of West 11th St., Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, violation of re-entry court.
• Zachary Allen Fix, 27, 300 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:11 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention, theft, violation of suspended sentence.
• Freeman Darnell Peoples, 48, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.