Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Veronica Sue Scott, 34, 400 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:17 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Charles Edward Spivey, 26, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:51 a.m. Thursday, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; endangerment; auto theft; and theft of a firearm.
• Lillian Lynette Dudley, 53, 2000 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 6:33 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Robert Dean McKinzie, 27, 3000 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Gerald Michael Holbrook, 31, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and violation of Drug Court.
• Khalil Bakr-Mustafa Davis, 25, 2700 block of Embassy Row, Indianapolis. Booked 12:21 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Edward Tyrone Braxton Jr., 27, 1100 block of West Wayne Street, Muncie. Booked 12:39 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Mariah Naomi Dickerhoff, 19, 300 block of Bent Street, Wabash. Booked 1 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Michael Jamal Pointer, 34, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:01 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and operator never licensed.
• Jenni Lynn Cain, 43, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Jason Alan Martin, 51, 100 block of West Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 4:45 p.m. Thursday, two counts two counts intimidation; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia; and two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Danielle Marie Shrock, 42, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 8:59 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.