Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Anthony Michael Hawkins, 33, 1900 block of Mark Lane, Anderson. Booked noon Friday, failure to appear.
• Beth Ann Beeman, 41, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 12:06 p.m. Friday, criminal conversion and intimidation.
• Mariah Shay Guffey, 30, 400 block of West 17th Street, New Castle. Booked 12:08 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Stephen Roy Curtis Jr., 43, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 12:12 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Tina Marie Allred, 48, 200 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Friday, battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Emmanuel Del McElroy, 54, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and habitual traffic offender, lifetime.
• Chad Everette Tanner, 40, 700 block of West Washington Street, Rensselaer. Booked 4:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Leland Willey, 41, 3600 block of Navarre Drive, Lafayette. Booked 4:40 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Daniel Shaw, 18, 4700 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Friday, failure to appear; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license; possession and dealing of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Alex Donald Harnish, 19, 1300 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:13 p.m. Friday, theft of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license, and dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Morgan Cynthia Walker, 29, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 7:23 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Louis Flynn, 62, 3400 block of Ridgeway Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:45 p.m. Friday, intimidation, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Michael De-mone Randle, 32, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:05 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Joseph Dewey Mosley III, 30, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear; violation of probation; manufacturing/dealing and possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• John Michael Hird, 32, 1900 block of Cold Springs Drive, Pendleton. Booked 5:54 a.m. Saturday, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Wayne Allen Allman II, 27, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:46 a.m. Saturday, residential entry, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Kevin Gregory Markham, 31, homeless. Booked 7:15 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief with property damage less than $750.
• Jordan Lee Josey, 24, address unknown. Booked 8:23 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• James Paul Peavler, 36, 1200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:29 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Jacob Mathew Harris, 19, 3500 block of West County Road 700 North, Anderson. Booked 2:01 p.m. Saturday, forgery and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Emmanuel Del McElroy, 54, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and habitual traffic offender, lifetime.
• Johnny Lee Proctor, 53, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Alexis Wills, 28, 300 block of Louise Street. Booked 9:01 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Gary Lee Stone, 62, 1500 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:29 a.m. Saturday, two counts resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, two counts criminal recklessness, two counts aggressive driving, two counts manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of a legend or precursor drug.
• Cayman Christopher Craft, 18, Walbeck Drive, Fishers. Booked 10:27 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jessica Dawn Wright, 44, 9600 block of Meagan Lee Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:46 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
• Tyler Clinton Thompson, 32, 1500 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 11:32 p.m. Saturday, intimidation, theft of a firearm, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Eric Wallace Derolf, 44, 2700 block of West County Road 1000 South, Pendleton. Booked 2:43 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 24, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 3:24 a.m. Sunday, two counts contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Djeon Markese Love, 25, 1700 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:44 p.m. Sunday, two counts violation of probation.
• Michelle R. Moore, 47, 2700 block of Patriot Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in the body; operating while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Harley Dalton Fox, 25, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 6:08 p.m. Sunday. domestic battery.
• Anthony Terill Williams, 27, 1600 block of Holden Avenue, Orlando, Florida. Booked 12:30 a.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle with an altered interim (dealer) plate.
• Roger Leroy Boothby, 56, 600 block of South Boots Street, Marion. Booked 2:10 a.m. Monday, two counts obstruction of justice, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 55, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:23 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Ashleigh Morran Allgood, 28, 3100 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Matthew Joseph Tomlinson, 43, 14100 block of East 239th Street, Noblesville. Booked 10:19 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Jerry Wayne Goodrich Jr., 51, 900 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Monday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• James Scott Mitchell, 51, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• James E. Maxwell, 52, 200 block of College Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Lee Moore, 38, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:43 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Leah Roy-Bales, 41, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:24 p.m. Monday, escape/violation of home detention, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, theft/larceny with a value of up to $750, violation of suspended sentence and failure to appear.
• James Michael Pratt, 44, 200 block of Willow Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:43 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Eric Montrell Cox, 26, 1800 block of Sharon Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:23 p.m. Monday, aggravated battery, pointing a firearm and confinement.
• Kaila Cheurice Lennartz, 34, 3000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:32 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Brandon Lamont McCain, 30, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:17 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jennifer Lucille Froschauer, 46, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:24 p.m. Monday, four counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kevin Auston Pulley, 31, 2600 block of Shawnee Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges.
• Jeffery Ray Adams, 32, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and theft/larceny with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Caleb Dane Glotzbach, 29, 1700 block of East Ind. 28, Alexandria. Booked 5:03 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.