Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Megan Nichole Davidson, 29, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:40 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Boraguard Jacksondean Hoffman, 35, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:08 a.m. Friday, neglect of an animal.
• Melanie R. Hoffman, 39, 1000 South B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:12 a.m. Friday, neglect of an animal.
• Crystal Danielle Reeves, 34, 2700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:40 a.m. Friday, sex offender registration violation.
• Alice Ann Gustin, 54, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• John J. Finney, 64, 1600 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:38 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Thomas Lee Mundy, 32, 2000 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 p.m. Friday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Jessica Dianne Sigler, 41, 3600 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:39 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Scott Paris, 28, 1400 block of North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie. Booked 12:10 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony Lee Thornberry, 40, 1800 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
• Heather J. Polly, 33, 500 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 2:11 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher Wayne Nelson, 34, 1900 block of Lazy Creek Drive, Muncie. Booked 9:26 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler II, 22, 1800 block of East A Street, Anderson. Booked 10:54 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Carlos Mata, 34, 5000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:18 p.m. Saturday, child molest with a child younger than 14 by someone older than 21 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 31, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:53 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Virgil Mark McCord, 51, 4400 block of East County Road 700 North, Alexandria. Booked 3:18 p.m. Friday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Eric James Jent, 30, 700 block of Militon Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, confinement, resisting lae enforcement using a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dvante Jajuan Strong, 27, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:01 p.m. Saturday, two counts violation of pretrial release.
• Mahogany Denise McPhaul, 27, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 27, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Sunday, four counts violation of work release.
• Jeremiah Dan Deane, 38, 100 block of Dena Drive, Westfield. Booked 2:21 a.m. Sunday, confinement, domestic battery, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Toby Scott Bright II, 26, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kimberly Dawn Smith, 34, 200 block of West Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:31 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Lorel Anderson, 25, 1700 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:49 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Felicia Kathleen Ribaudo, 24, 1700 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:05 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Christopher Lee Moore, 35, 11700 block of North County Road 100 East, Alexandria. Booked 1:24 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Skylar Tyson-Jordan Davis, 27, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Symmion Deshawn Southers, 27, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and failure to appear.
• Brian Kirk Sauerwein, 64, 4600 block of West County Road 300 South, Anderson. Booked 1:06 a.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery.
• Cynthia Lynne Duffer, 40, 200 block of East County Road 650 South, Pendleton. Booked 1:40 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Caleb Sean Pickel, 21, 100 block of East County Road 360 North, Anderson. Booked 3:52 a.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jason Allen Crouse, 47, 200 block of East 650 South, Pendleton. Booked 5:28 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
