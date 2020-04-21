Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daniel Richard Finley, 44, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, hold for another jurisdiction.
Scott Michel Purdy, 43, 2200 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Allison Paige Morris, 25, Noblesville, booked at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Jeffrey Jarod Neal, 29, Summitville, booked at 5:37 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
James Scott Mitchell, 49, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Thomas George Murphy, 35, 1900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and intimidation.
Teia Rae Parker, 24, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Megan Renea DePirro, 32, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Devin Scott Thorpe, 20, Fortville, booked at 12:32 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Jamie Jo Tomlinson, 34, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, possession of a synthetic look alike drug and possession of a syringe.
Regina Carol Lee, 47, Summitville, booked at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Rafael E. Garcia, 26, 1200 block of 28th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:49 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and violation of an emergency order.
