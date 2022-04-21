Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249; total in custody, 355.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danny K. Gray Jr., 36, 1900 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years.
• Larry Ray Beedy Jr., 26, first block of Sycamore Street, Orestes. Booked 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Maxwell David Wolner, 37, 400 block of Mill Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years; operator never licensed; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Harry Lee Roberson III, 53, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release.
• Taiyonia Donye Wills, 21, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Aaron Eric Fellows, 29, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 1:26 p.m. Thursday, criminal conversion.
• Shane William Street, 42, 900 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Nathan Riley Moctezuma, 26, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kyle Frederick House, 27, 8600 block of West County Road 600 North, Elwood. Booked 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Amy Irene Wylie, 43, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation, two counts dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and two counts theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft/conversion.
• Patricia Ann Crull, 62, 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Ronald Lee Abel, 64, 7700 block of West County Road 1000 South, Fortville. Booked 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Bryant Keith Ashley, 32, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, violation of Community Corrections and residential entry.
• Cedric Darnell McGrady, 39, 2100 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Antonio Shawntel Jones, 44, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.