Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 233, total in custody 277.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Eric William Ross Martindale, 36, 130 East First Street, Orestes. Booked 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Suzzanne Michelle Lowe, 40, 9200 block of North County Road 1000 East, Markleville. Booked 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, forgery and theft of property with a value of at least $50,000.
• Brodrik Chase Runyon, 25, 2400 block of South County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 40, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Erik Sean Johnson, 24, 100 block of North 10th Street, New Castle. Booked 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, receiving stolen property and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 51, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of in-home detention.
• Mark William Gregory, 61, 4400 block of West Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, theft with a value up to $750 and two counts violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Amanda Nicole Bates, 38, 21300 block of Bristol Drive, Franklin. Booked 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kyle Douglas Harrison, 36, 200 block of North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
